Nifty outlook and stock picks by Gaurav Garg: Buy Mindtree, CESC

-
ALSO READ
Nifty outlook and stock recommendations by CapitalVia Global Research
Nifty outlook & trading ideas by Gaurav Garg of CapitalVia Global Research
Nifty may face resistance in sub-11,350 zone: Gaurav Garg of Capital Via
Nifty outlook and stock pick by HDFC Sec: Buy UltraTech Cement, Sanofi
Nifty is headed towards 10,900, says Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities
-
Market traded with huge volatility on Wednesday, and recovered smartly from intra-day lows of 12,983.90. The Nifty index closed above its key support placed at 13,000. Nifty Bank was in pressure as it closed with more than 1 per cent decline. Nifty closed at 13,113.80, adding 4.80 points. Metal, auto and realty traded with positive sentiments, whereas banking and financial stocks closed with red mark. Nifty bank closed at 29,463.20, down 354.60 points from the previous day's closing.
As per weekly option data, heavy put writing on lower strikes, ranging from 12,800 to 13,050, is witnessed which shows Nifty might face support in the zone of 13,000 as maximum put OI is placed here for the weekly expiry. We can witness short-covering move along with addition of fresh position only if Nifty breaches 13.200. Therefore, traders should try to create long position keeping close eye on 13,000.
We can see a big momentum in following stocks:
Buy MindTree Limited (Above Rs 1,427):
Target: Rs 1,482
Stop loss: Rs 1,389
The stock is witnessing a resistance breakout from its immediate resistance level placed at 1427. Further buying momentum would be witnessed if the stock moves above 1,427. Also, it is trading above its important moving averages. We recommend buying the stock above 1,427 for the target of Rs 1,482, keeping a stop loss at Rs 1,427 on closing basis.
Buy CESC Limited (Above Rs 606):
Target: Rs 642
Stop loss: Rs 587
The stock is witnessing a breakout from its bullish flag pattern. Further buying momentum might be witnessed if it moves above 606. Breakout from the level of 606, which is immediate resistance, might lead the stock to trade higher. It is also sustaining above its important moving averages. We recommend buying the stock above 606 for the target of Rs 642, keeping a stop loss at Rs 587 on closing basis.
================================
Disclaimer: Gaurav Garg is Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor. The analyst does not hold position in any of the stocks mentioned above. Views expressed are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU