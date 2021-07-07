Nifty outlook & trading ideas by HDFC Sec: Buy Bajaj Finance, Dr Reddy's

-
ALSO READ
Trading calls by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking: Buy HDFC Bank, M&M
Top trading ideas by Ajit Mishra: Buy Asian Paints, IDFC First Bank
Nifty outlook and stock picks by Sameet Chavan: Buy Petronet, sell UBL
Trading ideas by HDFC Securities: Buy Indian Hotels, United Breweries
Nifty outlook and stock picks by Sameet Chavan: Buy NTPC, Sell ICICI Bank
-
Nifty outlook
Nifty made an attempt to surpass the crucial resistance of 15,915, but failed to do so. The index found resistance at 15,914 and ended with long-legged “Doji” candle on July 6, 2021. In the last one month, this was the third attempt by Nifty to surpass 15,900. However, the trend would be considered bullish unless Nifty breaks below its 20-day EMA, placed at 15,700-odd levels. On the upside, If 15,900 is taken out decisively; we can expect Nifty to reach 16,200 target immediately. Nifty Smallcap Index closed with bearish engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily chart. This could result in further profit booking in small caps.
Recommendations
Buy BAJAJ FINANCE (Rs 6,205): | Target: Rs. 6,500 | Stop-loss: Rs 6,000
The stock price has broken out from symmetrical triangle on the daily charts. Rising volumes have confirmed the breakout. Primary trend of the stock has been bullish as the stock has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily and weekly charts. The stock is placed above medium to long term moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames. Indicators and oscillators on weekly and monthly charts have turned bullish
Buy DR REDDY (Rs 5,544): | Target Rs. 5,750 | Stop-loss: Rs 5,400
On the week ended July 2, 2021, the stock broke out from the previous top resistance by registering new all-time high with rising volumes. The stock has taken out the crucial resistance of 5,515, which was acting as a hurdle for the last four quarters. Pharma sector has been in an uptrend for many months now and this is expected to continue. Indicators and oscillators on daily and weekly charts have turned bullish. Besides, the stock has been finding support near its 20 day-EMA support.
Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is a Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The analyst doesn't have any holding in the stock. Views are personal
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU