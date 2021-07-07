Nifty outlook & trading ideas by HDFC Sec: Buy Bajaj Finance, Dr Reddy's

Nifty outlook



Nifty made an attempt to surpass the crucial resistance of 15,915, but failed to do so. The index found resistance at 15,914 and ended with long-legged “Doji” candle on July 6, 2021. In the last one month, this was the third attempt by Nifty to surpass 15,900. However, the trend would be considered bullish unless Nifty breaks below its 20-day EMA, placed at 15,700-odd levels. On the upside, If 15,900 is taken out decisively; we can expect Nifty to reach 16,200 target immediately. Nifty Smallcap Index closed with bearish engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily chart. This could result in further profit booking in small caps.

Recommendations



The stock price has broken out from symmetrical triangle on the daily charts. Rising volumes have confirmed the breakout. Primary trend of the stock has been bullish as the stock has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily and weekly charts. The stock is placed above medium to long term moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames. Indicators and oscillators on weekly and monthly charts have turned bullish

Buy DR REDDY (Rs 5,544): | Target Rs. 5,750 | Stop-loss: Rs 5,400

On the week ended July 2, 2021, the stock broke out from the previous top resistance by registering new all-time high with rising volumes. The stock has taken out the crucial resistance of 5,515, which was acting as a hurdle for the last four quarters. Pharma sector has been in an uptrend for many months now and this is expected to continue. Indicators and oscillators on daily and weekly charts have turned bullish. Besides, the stock has been finding support near its 20 day-EMA support.

