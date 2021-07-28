Nifty outlook & weekly stock picks by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities

-
ALSO READ
Nifty outlook and stock picks by Sameet Chavan: Buy Petronet, sell UBL
Nifty outlook & stock picks by Vinay Rajani: Buy L&T Tech, Gujarat Gas
Trading ideas by HDFC Securities: Buy Indian Hotels, United Breweries
Trading tips by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking: Buy Lupin, LIC Housing Fin
Trading tips by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking: Buy HPCL, Petronet NLG
-
For the last month and a half, Nifty has been consolidating in the range of 15,550-15,950. On Tuesday, Nifty closed in the red for the second consecutive session, however, the overall trend is still neutral for the index. The markets are expected to remain range bound and choppy unless the range of 15,550-15,950 is taken out on the either side in Nifty.
Stock recommendations
Buy Fortis Healthcare (Rs 256.5) | Target: Rs 273 | Stop-loss: Rs 246
The stock has taken out the crucial resistance of the previous swing top placed at Rs 254. It has been in on a primary uptrend as it is trading above all important moving averages with higher tops and higher bottom formation. The hospital, healthcare and diagnostic sectors have been outperforming the overall market for the last couple of months.
Buy Godrej Agrovet (Rs 659) | Target: Rs 725 | Stop-loss: Rs 620
The stock is on the verge of breaking out from the consolidation of the last four weeks. The primary trend of the stock is bullish as short term moving averages are placed above medium to long term moving averages. Agriculture and chemical sectors have been in a bullish trend lately. The daily DMI, RSI and MACD indicators are showing strength in the current upward trend.
======================================================
Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The analyst doesn't have any holding in the stock. Views are personal
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU