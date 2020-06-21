JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Gold prices today at Rs 47,450 per 10 gram, silver at Rs 48,050 per kg
Business Standard

Nifty P/E multiple up 50% from lows of March on 'benign liquidity' in mkt

At current level, index valuation 18% lower than its record high price of 30x in June 2019

Topics
Nifty 50 | Coronavirus | Lockdown

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

The continued rally on the bourses despite dismal economic data after the Covid-19 pandemic is widening the gap between index valuation and underlying fundamentals. At Friday’s close, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was trading at a trailing price-to-earnings multiple of 25.5x, about 50 per cent higher than its valuation on March 23, 2020, when it had closed at a three-year low of 7,610 points.

That day the index P/E multiple had declined to 17.2x — the lowest since May 2014. At its current level, the index valuation is now only 18 per cent lower than its record high ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, June 21 2020. 00:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU