JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Marico: Impact of rising market share on margins will interest investors
Business Standard

Nifty reclaims 11K-mark, broader market continues to go through turbulence

The 10% rebound in the Nifty from its October lows is on account of gains in index heavyweights such as ICICI Bank, HDFC and RIL

Samie Modak 

Representative image
Representative image

The benchmark Nifty is back above the 11,000-mark for the first time since Oct 1. While the benchmark indices are at a

four-month high, the broader market continues to go through turbulence. Only a third of the stocks in the BSE500 index and 21 stocks in the Nifty 50 index are currently above their October 1 levels. A fourth of the stocks in the Nifty and BSE 500 index are down more than 15 per cent since October 1. The 10 per cent rebound in the Nifty from its October lows is on account of gains in index heavyweights such as ICICI Bank, HDFC and RIL.

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 01:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements