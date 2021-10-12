No room for me-too players in MF biz: Aashish Somaiyaa of White Oak Capital

While the mutual fund (MF) industry has grown manifold over the past decade, the number of players have shrunk, says Aashish Somaiyaa, Chief Executive Officer, White Oak Capital, which has recently entered the MF space by acquiring Yes MF. In an interview with Chirag Madia, Somaiyaa says there is space for hundreds of new players as long as they bring something new to the table.

Edited excerpts: Several new players are entering the MF space. Is there scope for everyone to grow? During the past 10 years, the assets under management (AUM) have risen over four times and in the past ...