Agri commodity derivatives space set to hot up as NSE forays, BSE expands

The agri commodity derivatives space is set to see intense competition, with two large stock exchanges planning to either expand their portfolio or enter the segment with contracts, which are currently not traded in the futures market. The BSE has sought the regulator's approval for trading in turmeric and castor seeds.

Stock exchanges like BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) entered the commodity derivatives space last October and the initial expectation was that the bourse would look at agri space after its non-agri business stabilises. However, in just six months’ ...