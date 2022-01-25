NSE IFSC appoints Rajiv Mehrishi as chairman of governing board

-
NSE IFSC, NSE's International Exchange in GIFT City, on Tuesday said it has appointed Rajiv Mehrishi as the chairman of its governing board.
The appointment is effective from Tuesday, the exchange said in a statement.
The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) had earlier approved his appointment as Public Interest Director (PID) on the Governing Board of NSE IFSC with effect from December 9, 2021.
Mehrishi, a retired IAS officer, was the 13th Comptroller and Auditor General of India and vice-chairman of the United Nations Panel of External Auditors.
Few of his prior roles include being finance secretary, home secretary and the chief secretary at government of Rajasthan.
"The board and the management of NSE IFSC welcomes Mehrishi as chairman of NSE IFSC. His experience in corporate governance, finance, audit and corporate law will be immensely beneficial for the future development of NSE IFSC," the exchange said.
