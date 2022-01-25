Rupee falls by 16 paise to close at 74.76 against US dollar

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Bank announces value-added digital service for importers, exporters
IGST on ocean freight can't be imposed on importers, companies tell SC
Rupee declines 6 paise to 74.44 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee inches 2 paise higher at 73.66 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee gains 12 paise to 75.25 against US dollar in early trade
-
The rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 16 paise to close at 74.76 (provisional) against the US dollar due to month-end dollar demand from oil importers and a stronger dollar in overseas markets.
Investors' weak appetite for riskier assets also weighed on the rupee. Moreover, market participants are now eyeing the US Fed's meeting outcome for further cues.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.60 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.57 and a low of 74.80 during the session.
The rupee finally settled at 74.76, down by 16 paise over its previous close of 74.60. This is the second straight session of loss for the local unit. The rupee has declined by 33 paise against the American currency in two days.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.22 per cent up at 96.12.
"Rupee becomes the worst-performing currency among Asian currencies. Even after a sharp rebound in domestic equities, forex market traders were uncomfortable to take risk ahead of holiday and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.48 per cent to USD 87.55 per barrel.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 366.64 points or 0.64 per cent higher at 57,858.15, while the broader NSE Nifty rose by 128.85 points or 0.75 per cent to 17,277.95.
Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Monday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,751.58 crore, as per stock exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU