NSE may get more breathing space for disinvesting 37% stake in CAMS

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) could get more breathing space for disinvesting its 37 per cent stake in Computer Age Management Services (CAMS). Last month, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had directed the bourse to divest its entire stake in the registrar and transfer agent (RTA) within a year.

The diktat had put the exchange in a spot, given that CAMS had filed for an initial public offering (IPO) only last month. Through the IPO, the NSE was looking to offload 12.5 per cent stake. While the stake sale will help the NSE divest a third of its stake, the remaining 24.5 ...