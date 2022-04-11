JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Rupee advances to 75.91 against US dollar on low crude prices
Business Standard

NSE to reintroduce 'do not exercise' facility for stock options on Apr 20

The move will enable traders to manage their risk better, especially when it comes to out-of-the-money contracts

Topics
National Stock Exchange | NSE

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

NSE, stock market
NSE, stock market (Photo: Bloomberg)

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said it will reintroduce the ‘Do not Exercise’ facility for stock options contracts with effect from April 28, 2022. The move will enable traders to manage their risk better, especially when it comes to out-of-the-money contracts. It will allow them to close their open positions, preventing the risk associated with physical delivery.
.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, April 11 2022. 20:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.