Business Standard

Nureca's Rs 100-crore IPO subscribed 40x; RailTel Corp 7x on Day Two

Interestingly, the bulk of the demand came from retail investors for Nureca

Sundar Sethuraman  |  Mumbai 

RailTel IPO closes on Thursday

The Rs 100-crore IPO of Nureca, a wellness product distributor, garnered 40x subscription on Wednesday, the last day of the issue.

Interestingly, the bulk of the demand came from retail investors. The small investor category was subscribed 167x. The institutional investor and high net-worth individual segments were subscribed 3x and 32x, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Rs 820-crore IPO of state-owned telecom infrastructure provider RailTel Corporation of India has, so far, garnered 7x subscription. The issue closes on Thursday.

First Published: Wed, February 17 2021. 22:26 IST

