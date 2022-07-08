JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Rupee falls 10 paise to 79.26/$, tracking rebound in crude oil prices
Business Standard

Oil heads for weekly loss as growth fears trump supply tightness

Investors remain concerned that restrictive US monetary policy could herald a recession, and oil has been dragged lower alongside other commodities

Topics
Brent crude oil | Crude Oil Price | Ukraine

Bloomberg 

oil prices

Oil was set for a weekly loss after choppy trading in which concerns over a demand-sapping slump clashed with signals of tight supply.

Brent Crude was trading at $112.49 a barrel, on Friday, putting the commodity on course for a weekly fall of 4 per cent. Prices have swung in a range of more than $16 this week — the biggest since March — as both WTI and Brent briefly dropped below $100.

Investors remain concerned that restrictive US monetary policy could herald a recession, and oil has been dragged lower alongside other commodities.

chart

On Friday US employment figures beat expectations, suggesting hiring needs are so far eclipsing concerns about the economic outlook.

Crude’s volatile trading means that it’s well down from last month’s high but still up more than 35% this year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The complex market outlook has spurred banks to offer starkly different scenarios for prices, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc remaining broadly bullish while Citigroup Inc has said the commodity is at risk of a significant tumble.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, July 08 2022. 23:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.