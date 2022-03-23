Oil prices decline as traders weigh prospect of EU ban on Russian oil

-
ALSO READ
US concerned as UK says Moscow plans to install pro-Russian leader in Kyiv
UK, US, France, Germany, Italy set to increase pressure on Russia
US Senate passes resolution condemning Russia over Ukraine invasion
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Russian 'propagandists'
China urges Ukraine, Russia to exercise 'maximum restraint' in ongoing war
-
Oil prices retreated on Tuesday after a jump in the prior session, as traders are weighing the prospect of a European Union (EU) ban on imports of Russian oil.
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for April delivery lost 36 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to settle at 111.76 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange on its expiration day. Brent crude for May delivery decreased 14 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to close at 115.48 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
On Monday, both the WTI and global crude standard jumped 7.1 per cent following reports of growing calls within the EU for a ban on Russian oil imports.
"It is still not clear whether this will really happen, as a number of EU member states are too dependent on Russian oil to be able to easily find an alternative source of supply at short notice," Carsten Fritsch, energy analyst at Commerzbank Research, said Tuesday in a note.
"Not all EU countries, therefore, support the idea, yet a decision of this kind requires unanimity," he said.
Oil prices have experienced wild moves recently as geopolitical risks over Ukraine stoked fears of a supply shock.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU