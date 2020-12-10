Oil prices near $50 as coronavirus vaccine fuels demand recovery hopes

-
ALSO READ
Crude oil prices jump over 4% on latest Covid-19 vaccine progress
Oil prices gain as Covid-19 vaccine hopes outweigh lockdown impact
Oil closes at highest level since March on vaccine trials, Biden transition
Oil prices keep rising after eight-month high on demand optimism
Oil prices fall on fears about economic fallout from rising Covid-19 cases
-
Oil prices climbed as news about Covid-19 vaccines lifted investor hopes for a recovery in fuel demand and the dollar, in which oil is traded, reached 2 1/2-year lows.
Brent crude rose 51 cents, or 1 per cent, to $49.35 a barrel by 7:35 pm IST. West Texas Inter-mediate (WTI) crude climbed 51 cents, up 1 per cent, to $49.35.
The dollar fell on Wednesday as vaccine progress boosted risk appetite amid prospects of more US fiscal stimulus.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU