Oil tumbles with bearish market structure showing weak demand concern

-
ALSO READ
Oil prices retreat from 1-year high alongside global market selloff
Oil prices slip for fourth day on Europe demand concern: IEA report
Oil prices gain as Covid-19 vaccine hopes outweigh lockdown impact
Oil prices drop 2% as Covid-19 vaccine halt threatens demand
Oil prices set for weekly gain amid coronavirus vaccine rollouts
-
Oil slumped as a string of renewed lockdown measures in Europe stoked concerns about the demand outlook while the market’s underlying structure shifted to indicated near-term weakness.
Futures in New York and London fell as much as 5 per cent, with the prompt spread on both flipping into contango. Concerns are re-emerging over the prospects for a speedy rebound in consumption as Europe’s demand recovery is set to take another hit with Germany, France and Italy all having widened lockdown measures this month. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases are surging in India and threatening the economy’s recovery from recession.
“Germany is the biggest economy in the Eurozone, and renewed lockdowns there is nothing but bad for demand,” said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU