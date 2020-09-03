JUST IN
Family companies weathering Covid-19 pandemic storm better than peers
Business Standard

Once nearly half, China's market capitalisation is now 5x India's

According to Bloomberg data, China's m-cap stood at just $407 billion in May 2006 - 45 per cent below India's m-cap of $745 billion

Topics
Chinese stock market | market capitalisation | Indian stock market

Samie Modak Sundar Sethuraman & Sameer Mulgaonkar  |  Mumbai 

The combined market capitalisation (m-cap) of Chinese companies touched the $10-trillion mark again, after a gap of five years, on Wednesday. China’s m-cap stands at 4.8x that of India, a gap that could expand to record levels following the stock market debut of Alibaba-backed Ant Financial.

It has been a huge change in fortunes, with India’s m-cap nearly double that of China back in 2006. According to Bloomberg data, China’s m-cap stood at just $407 billion in May 2006 — 45 per cent below India’s m-cap of $745 billion. In the following decade, however, ...

First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 06:09 IST

