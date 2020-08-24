One month on, Sebi's one-time settlement scheme remains doubtful starter

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi's) one-time settlement scheme in the illiquid stock option manipulation case remains a doubtful starter. Sources say most entities could give it a miss given the high settlement cost and fears of prosecution from other enforcement agencies.

Under’s Sebi normal legal proceedings the penalty amount works out to Rs 5-10 lakh. However, under this scheme the settlement amount could be as high as Rs 60 lakh. The market regulator had, on July 27, proposed a one-time opportunity for settlement to entities against whom ...