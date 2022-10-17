JUST IN
Fuel sales soar 22%-26% in Oct on festive season demand: Industry data
Business Standard

One year of Nifty's lifetime high: Domestic equities stuck in a loop

The fall in the Indian market is far subdued, compared to many global peers that have slipped into bear-market territory

Topics
Nifty | Markets | Stock Market

Sundar Sethuraman  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

stock markets, Nifty50
Relatively better prospects and strong domestic liquidity are seen as reasons for India’s outperformance vis-à-vis global peers over the past year.

It has been one year since the domestic market punched in its lifetime highs. On October 18, 2021, the benchmark Nifty50 Index had closed at 18,477. Since then, domestic equities have been on a roller coaster, with the Nifty dropping to 15,294 on June 17 this year.

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 06:05 IST

