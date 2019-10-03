Chart Check: Over 50% stocks in Nifty F&O segment trading below 200 DMA

Out of 150 stocks traded in the Nifty F&O segment, 76 stocks, at present, are trading below their 200-day moving average (DMA). In the Nifty 500 segment, around 268 stocks are trading below it while the benchmark indices, S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 are hovering around the same moving average.

As the stocks slip below the most crucial moving average i.e 200 DMA, the trend appears to turn weak going ahead. Out of the 76 stocks of Nifty F&O segment, State Bank of India (SBI), Axis Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), IndusInd Bank, Bharat Forge and Escorts have declined after a ...