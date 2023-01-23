Pakistan's mobile phone imports decline 66% in 1st half of FY 2023

-
Pakistan's mobile phone imports declined by 66 per cent in the first half of the current fiscal year 2022-2023, compared to the same period of the last fiscal year, according to official figures.
The mobile phone imports into the country were recorded at $362.86 million in July-December of the ongoing fiscal year as against the imports of $1,090.64 million during the same months of fiscal year 2021-22, showing a decline of 66.73 per cent, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) figures revealed.
Meanwhile, on the year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones also dipped by 69.1 per cent during the month of December 2022 when compared to the same month of last year, Xinhua news agency quoted the Bureau as saying.
However, on the month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones witnessed an increase of 12.04 per cent during December 2022, as compared to the imports of $64.52 million during November 2022, according to the PBS data.
First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 12:05 IST
