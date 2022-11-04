JUST IN
Pakistan stock market attractive on valuation, dividend yield: Chris Wood
Hero MotoCorp shares fall over 2.5% after Q2 earnings announcement
Vedanta hits 5-month high; rallies 16% in four days on heavy volumes
SBI Q2 PAT may rise up to 98% QoQ, asset quality could improve: Analysts
HPCL slips 4%, nears 52-week low on net loss in September quarter
Amara Raja Batteries soars 10% amid heavy volumes on strong Q2 results
ESMA withdraws recognition granted to Indian clearing corporations
MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 100pts, Nifty below 18,050; Infy, Tech M slip 1%
Is geopolitics a bigger worry for markets than rate hikes?
Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, Vi, Hero Moto, Amara Raja, Blue Star
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Hero MotoCorp shares fall over 2.5% after Q2 earnings announcement
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Pakistan stock market attractive on valuation, dividend yield: Chris Wood

The MSCI Pakistan Index, according to Wood's note, is trading on 3.7x forecast 2023 consensus earnings and a 2023 forecast dividend yield of 10.2 per cent

Topics
Chris Wood Jefferies | Pakistan Stock Exchange | Pakistan

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Chris Wood, Jefferies

Despite the political turmoil and the economic headwinds that the country is facing, Pakistan's stock market appears attractive on account of attractive valuation and high dividend yield, said Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies in his recent note to investors, GREED & fear.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Chris Wood Jefferies

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 11:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.