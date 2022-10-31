JUST IN
Cement shares gain on hopes of demand recovery; UltraTech, Ambuja up 3%
Angle One, MOFSL: Here's what tech charts suggest for brokerage stocks
Atul Auto hits highest level since January 2020; stock zooms 58% in October
Airtel Q2 revenue may grow 21% YoY; Vodafone could lose 4 mn subscribers
Indian shares rise as IT and automobile stocks boost, crude prices fall
Titan hits record high on hopes of strong Q2FY23; stock up 44% in 4 months
Maruti Suzuki surges 8% in 2 days; stock nears record high on strong Q2FY23
Bandhan Bank slips 10% to hit lowest level this year on weak Q2FY23
MARKET LIVE: Sensex rises 600pts, Nifty above 17,950; Ultratech surges 3%
Stocks to Watch: IOC, Vedanta, RIL, NTPC, Nykaa, Hero Moto, Dr Reddy, Sugar
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Cement shares gain on hopes of demand recovery; UltraTech, Ambuja up 3%
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

US markets set for a year-end rally despite recession concerns: Chris Wood

A rally in the US markets amid hope of a softer central bank (US Fed) action going ahead, analysts believe, has the potential to fuel a rally in other global equity markets, including India

Topics
Chris Wood Jefferies | Chris Wood | US Federal Reserve

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Chris Wood, Jefferies
Chris Wood, Jefferies

US markets are set for a year-end rally despite looming concerns of a recession in 2023, believes Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies.

ALSO READ: 'It will continue to be a rough ride, with few places to shelter'

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Chris Wood Jefferies

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 14:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.