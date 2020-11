Passive assets more than triple in three years on steady PF inflows

The assets of passive products that include exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds have more than tripled in the past three years, on the back of steady inflow from the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and provident funds. ETFs and index funds try to mimic the securities in their underlying indices such as Nifty 50 or Sensex 30, in the same weightage.

ETFs are traded on stock exchanges. The EPFO had entered the stock market in August 2015. The decision was to invest up to 5 per cent of its investible deposits; this was raised to 10 per cent in 2016 and then to 15 ...