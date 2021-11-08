Paytm's Rs 18,300 crore IPO subscribed 17% on Day-1

The country’s largest by parent One 97 Communications was subscribed nearly 17 per cent at 4pm on Monday, the first day of the issue.

The digital payment’s major is looking to mobilise Rs 18,300 crore. has already allotted shares worth Rs 8,235 crore to anchor investors. Singapore's GIC, Canada’s CPPIB, BlackRock and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are among those who have got allotment in the anchor category. The comprises fresh fund raise worth Rs 8,300 crore and secondary share sale worth Rs 10,000 crore. The price band for the IPO is Rs 2,080-2,150 per share. At the top-end, will be valued at Rs 1.39 trillion

Paytm had 337 million registered consumers and over 21.8 million registered merchants, as of June 30, 2021. Paytm’s gross merchandise value has increased from ₹697 billion in the three months ended June 30, 2020 to ₹1,469 billion in the three months ended June 30, 2021.

“The IPO is valued at 43.7x FY21 price-to-sales and 36.7x FY22 annualized price-to-sales, which is at a discount of 12 per cent to the recently-listed Zomato,” said a note by Reliance Securities.

“While there is no listed peer available for Paytm in the domestic market, we believe high valuations for unicorns like Paytm that have created significant scale and brand equity, are likely to sustain. Further, a strong 33 per cent CAGR in GMV over FY19-FY21, despite the pandemic, vindicates Paytm’s leadership and brand value. This along with 17 per cent estimated CAGR in digital payments in value to $40 trillion during FY21-FY26E indicates sustainable growth in the long run. Hence, we recommend SUBSCRIBE for the long-term perspective," the note added.

Some brokerages like Marwadi Financial Services have sounded caution

"Considering the trailing 12-month (June 2021) sales of Rs 3,142 crore on post issue basis, the company is going to list at a market cap-to-sales of 44.36 times,” it observed, adding that “valuations are demanding for a loss-making company.”