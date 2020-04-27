Pfizer surges 10% on special dividend of Rs 320 per share

Shares of zoomed 10 per cent to Rs 4,842 on the BSE in the intra-day trade on Monday after its board declared a special dividend of Rs 320 per equity share of Rs 10 each i.e. 3200 per cent for the financial year ended March 31, 2020.

The company has fixed May 8, 2020 as the record date for ascertaining eligible shareholders to get the said special dividend and will be given electronically through bank transfer on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, it added.

"The said special dividend will be paid to the eligible shareholders electronically through bank transfer on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. In case the current Covid-19 lockdown scenario gets extended, the physical warrants/demand drafts, (for shareholders who have not registered their bank mandate with the Company), will be printed and dispatched post removal of the lockdown," it said in a statement. READ HERE



The stock of the pharmaceutical company was trading close to its 52-week high of Rs 4,930 touched on March 3, 2020.

At 02:53 pm, it was up 8.5 per cent at Rs 4,775 on the BSE, as against a 1.5 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 253,000 equity shares have changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing of this report.