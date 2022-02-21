PharmEasy parent API Holdings gets Sebi nod for Rs 6,250-cr IPO

-
ALSO READ
PharmEasy parent files for IPO; looks to garner Rs 6,250 crore
Adar Poonawalla-backed pharmacy chain Wellness Forever files for IPO
5G mobiles account for 22% share of India's smartphone shipment: CMR
PharmEasy buys majority stake in healthcare supply chain start-up Aknamed
Startup season: Online medical store PharmEasy targets $842 mn IPO
-
API Holdings, the parent company of pharmacy platform PharmEasy, Adar Poonawalla-backed Wellness Forever Medicare and metal recycling firm CMR Green Technologies have received markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise funds through initial share sales.
These firms, which filed their preliminary papers with Sebi between September and November 2021, obtained observation letters from Sebi during February 16-17, an update with the regulator showed on Monday.
In Sebi's parlance, its observation implies go-ahead to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO).
Going by the draft papers, API Holdings is looking to raise Rs 6,250 crore through the IPO.
The IPO will be primary issuance of equity shares and does not have any Offer For Sale (OFS) component, which means the company's existing shareholders will not divest their stakes.
The e-pharmacy startup plans to utilise the net proceeds to prepay or repay an outstanding debt of Rs 1,929 crore, fund organic growth initiatives totalling Rs 1,259 crore, pursue inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives aggregating to Rs 1,500 crore, and for general corporate purposes.
Wellness Forever Medicare Ltd, an omni-channel retail pharmacy, plans to mop-up Rs 1,500-1,600 crore through its IPO, as per market sources.
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale up to 16,044,709 equity shares, as per the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).
As part of OFS, up to 7,20,000 equity shares will be offloaded by Ashraf Mohammed Biran, up to 720,000 equity shares by Gulshan Haresh Bhahtiani, up to 120,000 equity shares by Mohan Ganpat Chavan and up to 14,484,709 equity shares by other existing shareholders.
Recently, the pharmacy chain announced the nomination of three new independent directors -- Avani Davda, Ranjit Shahani, and Kewal Handa -- to its board of directors, with broad experience in banking, healthcare, and retail.
CMR Green Technologies' IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 300 crore and an OFS of 33,414,138 equity shares by promoters and investors, as per the draft papers.
Those offering shares in the OFS include promoters -- Gauri Shankar Agarwala will sell 34.33 lakh equity shares, Kalawati Agarwal will offload up to 33.45 lakh equity shares and Mohan Agarwal and Pratibha Agarwal will divest up to 30.09 lakh equity shares each -- and investor -- Global Scrap Processors -- will sell up to 1.99 crore equity shares.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards payment of debt and general corporate purposes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU