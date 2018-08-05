Pledged holdings for the BSE500 stocks decline in June 2018 quarter

Pledged holdings for the BSE500 stocks declined in the June 2018 quarter as against the preceding quarter. The percentage of pledged promoter holdings reduced to 6.8 per cent, from 7.4 per cent in the March quarter, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

The value of pledged holdings stood at Rs1.82 trillion, 1.37 per cent of market capitalisation of the BSE500 stocks. The brokerage attributed the fall in pledged holdings to changes in the constituents of the BSE-500 index. A total of 119 from the BSE 500 index — down from 128 in the previous quarter — had at ...