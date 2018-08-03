BSE Q1 net profit up 4% to Rs 515 mn; bourse to focus on next-gen products

on Friday reported a four per cent year-on-year growth in its June quarter net profit to Rs 515 million. The bourse's revenue from operations increased six per cent to Rs 1.17 billion.

During the quarter, the currency derivative segment saw a 73 per cent increase in average daily turnover to Rs 314 billion. The exchange also saw encouraging growth in the segment and at its (INX), which is located in the (IFSC) at in Gujarat.

On July 9, completed its buyback programme, following which its equity capital base stands reduced by 3.4 per cent.

"Success of its mutual fund, currency derivatives, SME, India INX platforms has set the base for to focus on growth of next-generation products," said Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, BSE.