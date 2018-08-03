BSE Q1 net profit up 4% to Rs 515 mn; bourse to focus on next-gen products

JUST IN
During the quarter, the currency derivative segment saw a 73% increase in average daily turnover to Rs 314 bn

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

BSE on Friday reported a four per cent year-on-year growth in its June quarter net profit to Rs 515 million. The bourse's revenue from operations increased six per cent to Rs 1.17 billion.

During the quarter, the currency derivative segment saw a 73 per cent increase in average daily turnover to Rs 314 billion. The exchange also saw encouraging growth in the mutual fund segment and at its India International Exchange (INX), which is located in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City in Gujarat.

On July 9, BSE completed its buyback programme, following which its equity capital base stands reduced by 3.4 per cent.

"Success of its mutual fund, currency derivatives, SME, India INX platforms has set the base for BSE to focus on growth of next-generation products," said Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, BSE.

First Published: Fri, August 03 2018. 18:06 IST

