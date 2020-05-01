Govt posts third-highest mop-up ever in gold bond sales this April

The government sold sovereign worth Rs 822 in an issue that ended days ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, which fell on April 26. The value of bonds sold is third-highest ever and highest since September 2016. What's more, even the quantity of gold underlying these instruments sold this April, is the highest since July 2017, at 1.77 tonnes, according to official data on sovereign sale.

The development is of particular singnificance because were a major form in which the precious metal could have been bought this due to the lockdown. Since jewellery stores were closed and online purchase of gold and jewellery isn't all that popular, those with investible surpluses preferred this route. Last year was in May but the first SGB issue opened in June that year.

Gold Exchange Traded Funds (Gold ETFs) are another avenue but aren't as attractive as sovereign gold bonds. While the ETFs attracted fresh inflows of Rs 194 crore in March, data for April is is yet to come in. But given that an estimated 30-plus tonnes of gold were sold on last year, this year's show was a shadow of the previous year's performance. Overall sales this April, which included the bonds, amounted to hardly 10 per cent of the offtake on Akshya Tritiya in 2019. Over one million marriages take place on this day and several fold more Gudi Padva onwards, making Akshaya Tritiya a huge season in itself for the jewellery industry. The lockdown has spoilt all of that this year.

Interestingly, official data on sovereign gold bonds shows that of the total 38 bond issues since November 2015, when the scheme was launched, 34 issues were at a price below Rs 40,000.

Sovereign gold bonds were announced on November 2015 as a part of a plan to curtail imports, while giving people an opportunity to invest in gold and earn returns on the metal without actually holding it in physical form. Money raised from such gold bonds sales is regarded as a market borrowing by the government and apart from the price, investors also get 2.5 per cent interest on the money invested and capital gain tax exemptions if the bonds are held till maturity (eight years). This is why the instrument has become popular.

Over the past few years, the government is announcing its half yearly calendar about date on which the issue open. In FY21 first half the first issue closed on 24 April, two days befor Akshaya Tritiya. Next issue is opening on 11 May. Every month in first half will have total 6 issues, one for each month with last issue opening on 31 August to accommodate Onam.