Power Grid, Tata Communications and Sagar Cements among top stocks to watch

A host of global factors such as crude oil prices ahead of Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meet, developments around Brexit deal and other global cues are likely to sway investor sentiment on Thursday. The two-day OPEC meeting which will begin later in the day, is likely to decide its production policy.

US President Donald Trump in his tweet on Wednesday has urged OPEC nations not to cut oil production ahead of their meeting in Vienna.



At 08:41 am, the futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) were trading 98.50 points or 0.91 per cent lower at 10,735, indicating gap-down opening for domestic equities.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus in today's session -

Power Grid: The company has bagged a project to set up a transmission system for evacuating electricity from the 1,320 MW Jawaharpur thermal power project and to construct a substation in Uttar Pradesh. As per the filing, the project would be done on Build, Own, Operate and Maintain (BOOM) basis.

Tata Communications: UROS Group, a global innovator in turnkey IoT solutions and smart connectivity, is collaborating with to support the deployment of IoT and Smart City solutions across large commercial and public sector organisations globally.



The board of Sagar Cements, at its meeting on Wednesday, approved investments in two companies - Satguru Cements and Jajpur Cements.

Lemon Tree Hotels: It announced the opening of the company's hotel under brand name 'Lemon Tree Premier' on Connaught Road, Pune. This is the company's second owned hotel in the city. The Hotel has 201 rooms with a multi cuisine coffee shop, bar, spa, pool, fitness center, banquet spaces including a conference room.

Jet Airways: The promoters of Jet Airways are close to striking a deal with a consortium of their lenders, led by SBI, to get the troubled firm out of financial stress. The lenders have agreed in principle to convert part of their loans into equity under the proposed debt restructuring plan, Business Standard reported.

GSK Consumer: Shares of GSK Consumer may hog the limelight after Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday dropped its GlaxoSmithKline PLC outlook to Negative from Stable after the pharma firm announced its US dollar 5.1 billion acquisition of Tesaro Inc.