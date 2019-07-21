Preventive testing, Ayushman Bharat to drive diagnostic firms' revenues

While the Street is cautious on the outlook for segments within the health care space such as pharmaceuticals, one segment which is expected to buck the trend on growth and revenue outlook is diagnostics services. Diagnostic services companies led by Dr Lal Pathlabs and the recently listed Metropolis Healthcare have outperformed the market and this trend is expected to sustain.

The sector, which had been pegged by concerns related to pricing cap on essential tests and competition from unorganised and small local players, is expected to see better days. Analysts at Goldman Sachs are ...