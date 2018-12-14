Private stockists' scheme under PM-ASHAA for oilseeds a non-starter

The Centre’s ambitious plan to engage the private sector in the procurement of oilseed through the Private Procurement and Stockiest Scheme (PPSS) under the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-ASHAA) programme has been a non-starter with no state willing to start any pilot or model to test the programme.

The private sector is also not keen on participating in the procurement, as it is not commercially viable. This is because the guidelines state that companies would be compensated at a maximum rate of 15 per cent of the notified minimum support price (MSP) of ...