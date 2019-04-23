Promoter stake slips in Essel group, Anil Ambani firms in March quarter

The promoter holdings in the troubled Essel group and Anil Ambani group have dropped in the March quarter. According to exchange disclosures, the promoter group entities sold Rs 1,796 crore worth of shares in the listed Essel entities during the March quarter.

Disclosures also show that the Essel promoters released Rs 2,497 crore of shares that were pledged with lenders. Despite this, promoter holding slipped between 284 basis points (bps) and 882 bps in the March quarter as against the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the Anil Ambani group companies have witnessed 1.4 billion pledged shares ...