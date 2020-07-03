Promoters tightened grip with stake hikes in 500 firms during March panic

A number of promoters used the sharp market fall in the March quarter to increase stake in the companies they own. Over a fifth of the nearly 2,500 companies analysed showed such a trend.

Promoters may have seen the sharp correction caused by the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic as an opportunity to consolidate holdings and send a signal to the market on their companies' intrinsic value even as stock prices crashed, according to experts.

Business Standard looked at 2,476 companies for which shareholding data was available for the March quarter. A total of 510 saw an increase in promoter stake from the previous quarter. This is higher than has been seen in recent quarters.

Mehul Savla, director at boutique investment bank RippleWave Equity, said that promoters may have been sitting on additional liquidity because of interim dividends. Increased taxation on dividends had caused companies to pay out dividends ahead of the new regime coming into effect from April.

Many promoters would be required to pay as much as 43 per cent tax on dividends for dividends declared in the new financial year. This led to a flurry of interim dividends to beat this deadline. Promoters flush with cash would have used the drop in share prices at such a time to increase stake as the impact of Covid-19 was not expected to be as drawn out. The scenario is less certain now. Stocks have since risen again which may mean that the case for increasing stake is less compelling than it was in March, according to Savla.

“You might actually see...lower activity,” he said.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 37.9 per cent to a low of 25,638.9 in March, compared to a December-end level of 41,253.7 The S&P BSE MidCap and the S&P BSE SmallCap also showed similar declines. All three indices have seen a recovery from their March lows. The Sensex is up 40.5 per cent to close at 36,021.4 on Friday.

Pranav Haldea, managing director at Prime Database noted that promoter stake has been on the decline over the last 10 years driven primarily by the minimum public shareholding requirement as also greater participation by foreign and domestic institutional investors. The government of India, which is the promoter of listed public sector companies, has also been steadily divesting its stakes in various firms. This March quarter correction marked a departure from that secular trend. The sharp decline in share prices because of the pandemic was used by promoters to pick up stakes in their companies, also as a confidence building measure among investors.

"Promoters used the correction to accumulate shares and also send a signal on the companies' intrinsic value," he said.

Data on insiders' trading activity tracked by Haldea suggest that the trend has since changed. A surge in the market after March may have prodded many to cash in on some gains or look to take advantage of higher valuations to sell stake and raise capital.

"They have been selling more than buying in the June quarter," he noted.