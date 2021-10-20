PSU banks trade firm in a volatile market; SBI scales fresh record high

-
ALSO READ
Bank of Baroda tanks 5% post Q4 results but analysts see up to 55% upside
BoB reports net loss of Rs 1,046 cr in Q4, to raise additional Rs 5,000 cr
SBI reports highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 6,504 crore in Q1
SBI logs its highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 6,504 cr in Q1, up 55% YoY
Low provisions, stable NII: Here's what may drive Bank of Baroda's Q1 PAT
-
Shares of public sector banks (PSBs) were on a firm footing in an otherwise volatile market today, with the sector giant State Bank India (SBI) trading at a new high on the expectation that the valuations for the sector would rerate upwards, driven by an uptick in credit offtake going ahead.
At 01:47 pm, the Nifty PSU Bank index, the top gainer among sectoral indices, was up 1.8 per cent, as compared to a 0.45 per cent decline in the Nifty50 index.
SBI hit a new high of Rs 507.50 as the shares rallied 4 per cent in intra-day trade today. In the past one month, SBI has outperformed the market by gaining 15 per cent, as compared to a 5 per cent rise in the benchmark index. SBI appears well-positioned to report a strong uptick in earnings, led by moderation in credit costs, as the bank has strengthened its balance sheet and increased its PCR (incl. TWO) to around 86 per cent, according to analysts.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services estimates PSBs to report improved operating performance, supported by modest business growth and a gradual reduction in provisions. Opex is likely to remain elevated on account of the revised guidelines on pension provisions while slippages from SREI Infra are likely to be offset by recoveries from the DHFL resolution, the brokerage firm said in its September quarter (Q2) results preview.
Among other individual stocks, Union Bank of India surged 8 per cent to Rs 49.20 while shares of Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank and Canara Bank were up between 2 per cent and 3 per cent on the NSE.
Supported by capital raise and government's capital infusion over the last few years, capitalisation profile for most of the PSU Banks is now fairly comfortable and they are in a robust position to start delivering strong loan growth and regain lost market share, analysts at JM Financial said.
"Incrementally, we expect PSU banks to see a recovery in their core fundamentals driven by improvement in asset quality performance, expansion of core profitability and expected improvement in credit growth supported by comfortable capitalisation levels. Further, most of the PSU banks are trading below their historical mean valuations, they added in a sector-specific report.
SBI remains our preferred pick in the space aided by its dominant position in the Indian banking system, unparalleled liability franchise, robust capital ratios, improving PPOP profile and expected improvement in return ratios with credit cost moderation, the brokerage firm said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU