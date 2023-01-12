JUST IN
Business Standard

Public sector firms' share in total market cap at a three-year high

BSE PSU index gained 41% and 23% in 2021 and 2022, respectively

Topics
public sector enterprises | market capitalisation | Markets

Sundar Sethuraman  |  Mumbai 

sensex, BSE
Photo: Bloomberg

The share of listed public sector undertakings (PSUs) in the overall market capitalisation has hit a three-year high of 11.4 per cent. This comes on the back of the sharp outperformance of the PSU pack over the past two years. In 2021 and 2022, the BSE PSU index gained 41 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively.

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 15:32 IST

