Q3 earnings impact: Infy, TCS can rally up to 10%, Wipro may weaken further

IT majors Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys beat the Street estimates on growth while announcing their Q3 results on Wednesday. Wipro, however, fell short of expectations after delivering consistent performance in the last three to four quarters.

In case of Infosys, the company not only beat its constant currency revenue growth by 7 per cent on sequential basis, it also upped its FY22 revenue guidance to a range of 19.5 per cent to 20 per cent, from the earlier 16.5 per cent to 17.5 per cent growth target. Meanwhile, here's what the charts have to say about the near-term ...