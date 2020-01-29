Rail-related stocks in focus; IRCTC, IRCON hit new lifetime highs

Shares of railway-related companies which are state-owned, such as Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), IRCON International, and Rites, have outperformed the since the last Union Budget on July 5, 2019.

From the private sector, Hind Rectifiers and Siemens, too, outpaced the benchmarks during the period. The S&P BSE was up 3.7 per cent since July 5 last year. However, Larsen & Toubro, Kernex Microsystems, NBCC, and Texmaco Rail were down in the range of 13 per cent to 41 per cent on the BSE.

Indian Railways (IR) significantly increased its annual capital expenditure from Rs 40,000-50,000 crore to Rs 1.3 trillion in the financial year 2018-19, while the budget for 2019-20 stands at Rs 1.59 trillion. It is also undertaking ambitious projects such as India’s first high-speed rail and dedicated freight corridors.

“Complementing Railways, Metro projects in multiple cities are under expansion, in construction or planning stage. All these put together provide multiple business opportunities to industry players,” FICCI said in a detailed report on ‘Opportunities for Capital Goods Industry with Indian Railways and Metros’.

Among individual stocks, IRCON International (up 8 per cent at Rs 492) and (up 5 per cent at Rs 1,098) hit their respective all-time highs on Wednesday.

zoomed 243 per cent against its issue price of Rs 320 per share. The company made its market debut on October 14, 2019.

is the only entity authorized by the Indian Railways to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India. It has a dominant position in online rail bookings/packaged drinking water with around 73 per cent/45 per cent market share, respectively.

According to CRISIL, online rail bookings are expected to grow at approximately 8 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach approximately 425-435 million in FY24, with e-booking penetration rising approximately 81 – 83 per cent during the same period.

Based on various parameters like high entry barrier business, strong earnings profile, diversified business segment, healthy return ratio, debt free status, and most importantly monopoly business, analysts have a positive view on the company.

IRCON International is trading above its IPO issue price of Rs 475 for the first time since listing on September 28, 2018.