Web Exclusive

Rail Vikas, Titagarh: Bullish trend in railway-related stocks may continue

Rail Vikas Nigam, Titagarh Wagons and Texmaco Rail & Engineering may soar up to 18 per cent in coming sessions

Topics
Rail Vikas Nigam | Titagarh Wagons and Texmaco | IRCTC

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Indian Railways deemed to cancel up to 170 trains on August 11.
Indian Railways

Despite the domestic market witnessing rout in the last week, with the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 plummeting 2.70 per cent and 2.80 percent, respectively, in the previous two sessions, shares of railway-related companies will be in the limelight ahead of the Union Budget.

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 11:41 IST

