Rate sensitive shares trade mixed after RBI policy outcome; bank stocks up

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors reports surprise loss of Rs 7,605 cr in Q4; revenue up 42%
RBI Monetary policy LIVE: Key lending rates unchanged; ombudsman for NBFCs
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
SBI reports highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 6,504 crore in Q1
SBI logs its highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 6,504 cr in Q1, up 55% YoY
-
Rate sensitive stocks, including banks, non-banking housing finance companies (NBFCs), real estate and automobiles, were trading mixed after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) monetary policy committee kept key interest rates unchanged and retained the 'accommodative' stance to help revive the economy. READ DETAILS HERE
At 11:09 am, the Nifty Bank, Private Bank, PSU Bank and Auto indices were up 0.20 per cent to 0.40 per cent, as compared to a 0.54-per cent rise in the Nifty50 index. On the downside, the Nifty Realty index was down 2.2 per cent on profit booking.
Bandhan Bank, AU Small Finance and RBL Bank were up in the range of 1 to 4 per cent, while Union Bank of India, Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank were trading in red on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
In the automobile pack, Tata Motors, TVS Motor and Eicher Motors were up 1 per cent, while Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok Leyland and Maruti Suzuki India down less than 1 per cent on the NSE. Among the real estate players, Godrej Properties, Sobha, Oberoi Realty, Sunteck Realty, DLF and Brigade Enterprises slipped between 2 per cent and 5 per cent.
"The credit policy is neutral to positive as the market was already expecting that interest will remain unchanged but the market is cheering on fact that there is no change in stance while ending G-sec Acquisition Programme (GSAP) is a little negative surprise but the governor's comment that he is ready to resume GSAP if there will be a requirement. The governor is confident about growth and didn't show much worry about inflation therefore the market is witnessing a bullish momentum post policy," Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart said in a statement.
The RBI's stance on liquidity management was the most watched for. As we expected, the RBI did not shock the system with a reverse repo hike, and the policy is well used as a lever to prepare markets for a gradualist approach toward normalization through both communication and action, said Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, at Emkay Global Financial Services.
While the tenor and quantum of variable reverse repo rate (VRRR) have increased, RBI has moved a step ahead by reducing further active liquidity infusion by not announcing new GSAP calendar after sterilising earlier two instalments with a simultaneous sale of bonds (OTs). While GSAPs may discontinue or get shallow and sterilized ahead, other tools like possible higher intervention via the FX forwards route, and partly rolling over its maturing forwards book will remain preferred tools for liquidity management ahead.
"We do not see the RBI deploying any direct tightening tools like MSS, CRR hikes, FX swaps or outright OMO sales in the coming quarters. Instead, we expect the RBI to let natural stabilizers like increased credit offtake and high CIC etc. to reduce the liquidity surplus," Arora added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU