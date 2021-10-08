RBI keeps rates on hold to support recovery, 'sail towards normal times'

-
The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee kept key interest rates unchanged, while retaining an accommodative stance to help revive the economy, which is facing a slowdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Repo rate and the reverse repo rate remain unchanged at 4 per cent and 3.35 per cent, respectively, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in a statement on Friday after a three-day meeting of the committee in Mumbai.
The central bank maintained its FY22 GDP forecast at 9.5 per cent per cent and projected retail inflation for fiscal ending March 2022 at 5.3 per cent.
"We derive comfort from the fact that the inflation trajectory is turning out to be more favourable than anticipated," Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a statement after the policy decision.
"In spite of global headwinds, we hope to emerge from the storm and sail towards normal times steered by the underlying resilience of the macroeconomic fundamentals of the Indian economy," he said.
Latest factory data, purchasing managers’ surveys for manufacturing and services, consumption-tax data and import numbers suggest that India's economic recovery after the pandemic-induced downturn is picking up pace.
Inflation, according to the latest poll, is forecast to be well above RBI's medium-term target of 4 per cent, but it is projected to remain below the 6 per cent upper threshold until at least the end of 2024.
The outcome of the RBI policy meet was broadly in line with a Business Standard poll of 14 economists and bond market participants. Notwithstanding the rate hikes by other central banks and guidance by the US Federal Reserve to reduce its bond purchases from November, the RBI was unlikely to be in a hurry to act on rates, the economists had said.
