JUST IN
Raymond, Coal India: Over two-thirds of Nifty500 stocks trade above 200-DMA
IEX falls 2% as board approves Rs 98 crore share buyback via open market
Paytm dips 4% intra-day as RBI asks arm not to onboard new online merchants
Stock price of this PSU company has nearly doubled thus far in November
Hero MotoCorp to hike prices from December 1; stock gains nearly 4%
MARKET LIVE: Sensex at new high, up 250 pts, Nifty nears 18,600; RIL leads
Stocks to Watch: Hero MotoCorp, Castrol, Tata Consumer, HFCL, Bikaji Foods
With markets near all-time highs, which sectors should you bet on?
India's sectoral valuations outstrip Asian counterparts, shows data
Equity rerate unlikely before second half of 2023, says Credit Suisse
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
IEX falls 2% as board approves Rs 98 crore share buyback via open market
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Raymond, Coal India: Over two-thirds of Nifty500 stocks trade above 200-DMA

Given the recent underperformance of the mid-and small-caps compared to their larger peers, analysts expect these two market segments, especially the small-caps, to catch up now

Topics
BSE MidCap BSE SmallCap | Market Outlook | Midcap smallcap stocks

Puneet Wadhwa & Avdhut Bagkar  |  New Delhi / Mumbai 

markets
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The optimism and bullish momentum of the frontline indices – the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 – is slowly spreading to the broader markets as well with 312 stocks out of 500 that comprise the Nifty 500 index, or nearly two-thirds, now trading above their respective 200-day moving average (DMA), data show.

PODCAST: Will Sensex and Nifty scale new highs before 2022 ends?

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BSE MidCap BSE SmallCap

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 12:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.