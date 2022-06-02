Raymond, TD Power, HBL Power, KEI Industries, Mirza Intl hit record high

Shares of Raymond, Apcotex Industries, CreditAccess Grameen, Fine Organic Industries, HBL Power Systems, TD Power Systems, and Mirza International from the S&P BSE Allcap index have hit their respective record highs on the BSE in Thursday’s trade in an otherwise range-bound market.

These stocks rallied up to 14 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade today. In comparison, the was down 0.04 per cent, whereas, the S&P BSE Allcap index traded flat at 6,438 points at 11:09 am.

Among individual stocks, surged 14 per cent to Rs 1,215 and surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,157.70 that it had touched on May 2, 2018.The stock zoomed 37 per cent in a week, as against 2 per cent gain in the benchmark index. In the past six months, the stock almost doubled after delivered strong quarterly performance consecutively for last two quarters.

For January-March quarter (Q4FY22), reported over four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 264.97 crore, helped by buoyant demand and strong consumer sentiments during the period. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 58.36 crore in Q4FY21.

Meanwhile, the company's revenue from operations was up 43.38 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,958 crore from Rs 1,366 crore, a year ago.

The company capitalized on brand's strength, expansive network, and leveraged the spurt in demand across domestic and global Branded textile segment sales, which accounted 45 per cent of the company’s total sales, recorded healthy 23 per cent YoY growth, driven by strong momentum in secondary sales led by wedding related purchases and higher footfalls in retail outlets.

That apart, shares of Fine Organic Industries hit a new high at Rs 5,525, up 8 per cent and soared 35 per cent in the past four trading days, after the specialty chemicals reported strong Q4FY22 earnings. The company's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) grew nearly four-fold to Rs 121.7 crore from Rs 31.8 crore in Q4FY21.

Besides that, the company's revenue grew 91 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 617 crore from Rs 323 crore, in the year-ago quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), too, jumped 227 per cent YoY to Rs 159 crore, whereas, EBITDA margins improved to 25.8 per cent from 15.1 per cent, owing to shift in product mix towards high- margin value-added products, new customers, and new approvals in Q4.

Apart from that, shares of Mirza International were up 5 per cent to Rs 243.55 after it rallied 33 per cent in a week. The company engaged in footwear, garment and accessories business reported over three-fold jump in its consolidated PAT to Rs 30.23 crore in Q4FY22 f rom Rs 8.89 crore in Q4FY21. Moreover, revenue from operations grew 42 per cent to Rs 445 crore from Rs 313 crore, in a year ago quarter.