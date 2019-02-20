Real estate stocks, GMR Infra, Nalco and YES Bank top stocks to track

At 08:25 am, on the SGX traded 58 points or 0.55 per cent higher at 10,671.50, indicating a firm opening for the domestic stocks on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Real estate stocks: Stocks of real estate developers are likely to be in focus today as the government is expected to cut GST rates on under-construction residential properties in its 33rd GST Council meeting, due later in the day.



GMR Infra: According to a Business Standard report, GIC and Mitsubishi Corporation are likely to pick 25-30 per cent stake in GMR Airports. The deal is expected to be announced very soon, the report said.



Essel Propack: The company has received Rs 40 crore towards repayment of outstanding dues of Inter corporate deposit. Essel has already received Rs 25.30 crore in last month. The balance amount is expected to be received by March 2019, it said in a press release.

YES Bank: The private sector lender on Tuesday denied any wrongdoing stating that the ‘zero divergence’ disclosure was done to comply with the listing regulations and to ensure information symmetry.

Indian Hotels: The company on Tuesday announced its entry into the homestay market with a new brand Ama Trails & Stays.

Nalco: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought a total of 94,45,000 shares of the company at Rs 50.09 apiece in a bulk deal on Tuesday, NSE data showed.

Engineers India: In a yet another transaction, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 33,08,000 shares of the company at Rs 107.63 apiece, NSE data showed.

Vedanta: The company has denied any revised bid for Essar Steel. According to earlier reports, the company was in talks with JSW Steel the past few weeks to increase its bid from Rs 36,000 crore to Rs 48,000 crore with both companies contributing Rs 24,000 crore each.