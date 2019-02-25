Realty stocks, Mindtree and Jet Airways top stocks to watch out for

At 08:38 am, on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 1 point or 0.01 per cent lower at 10,806, indicating a flat opening for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a list of the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Realty stocks: The GST Council on Sunday slashed the GST rates on under-construction residential properties to 5 per cent without input tax credit (ITC), from the existing 12 per cent.

Jet Airways: The crisis-hit airline said late on Friday that its shareholders approved a plan to convert existing debt to equity, paving the way for its lenders to infuse funds and nominate directors to its board.

Wipro: The company on Sunday said it has received approval from majority of its shareholders for the issue of bonus shares and increase in authorised share capital.

Auto stocks: Shares of auto companies may hog the limelight as the companies will start releasing their sales figures for February from March 1.

Motilal, IIFL: Shares of Financial Services and may hog the limelight today after the Sebi on Friday declared that the commodity broking arms of both the companies are not ‘fit and proper’to undertake commodities derivative trading, as part of an ongoing investigation into the NSEL case.

Mindtree: According to reports, Private equity firm KKR has offered Rs 3,100 crore to purchase Café Coffee Day (CCD) founder VG Siddhartha's stake in