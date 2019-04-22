Reliance Industries, Jet Airways, HDFC Bank top stocks to track today

At 08:43 am, on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) wee trading 62 points or 0.53 per cent lower at 11,746, suggesting a negative start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Q4 results today: Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd, Ashika Credit Capital Ltd, AU Sumall Finance Bank Limited, Goa Carbon Limited, and others will announce their March earnings on Monday

Reliance Industries announced its Q4 results on Thursday after market hours. Its net profit in January-March, at Rs 10,362 crore, or Rs 17.5 a share, was 9.8 per cent higher than Rs 9,438 crore, or 15.9 per share, in the same quarter a year earlier

HDFC Bank also announced its March quarter earnings on Saturday and reported a rise in net profit by nearly 23 per cent QoQ. The gross NPA were 1.36 per cent of gross advances and net NPA were 0.4 per cent of net advances.

Reliance Home Finance announced that CARE Ratings (CARE) has revised its rating to rating to BBB+ (credit watch with developing implications) for Company's long-term debt programme, market linked debentures, subordinated debt and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) public issue and to BBB (credit watch with developing implications) for upper Tier-II NCDs.

Dr Reddy's Labs: The company's Srikakulam unit has been classified as 'Voluntary Action Indicated' (VAI) by the US FDA.

Larsen & Toubro: The Competition Commission has given approval to Schneider's acquisition of Larsen & Toubro's electrical and automation business in a Rs 14,000-crore deal.

Jet Airways management has asked the government to release Rs 175 crore to pay one-month of salary to its staff. Also, Etihad spokesperson has said Aviation Group sees significant value generation from the ownership and management of Jet Privilege Program.

DHFL: Crisil has downgraded the company's commercial paper worth Rs 850 crore to A3+ from A2+

Corporation Bank: Brickwork has revised the outlook on the rating of bank's bonds to stable.