Reliance Industries mcap goes past Rs 17 trillion mark

The market valuation of went past Rs 17 lakh crore mark at close on Wednesday.

Shares of the market heavyweight gained 1.02 per cent to close at Rs 2,695.90 on the During the day, the stock jumped 1.90 per cent to Rs 2,719.50.

At the NSE, it gained 1 per cent to close at Rs 2,694.95.

Its market valuation rose to Rs 17,09,050.47 crore on the

On September 27, the market valuation of Limited went past Rs 16 lakh crore mark at close of trade. Earlier on September 3, the market valuation of jumped to Rs 15 lakh crore.

Shares of the country's most valued firm by market capitalisation have gained 35.83 per cent so far this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)