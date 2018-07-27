Reliance Industries nears record high ahead of Q1 results; stock up 2%

(RIL) was trading 2% higher at Rs 1,133 on the BSE at 12:32 pm ahead of its June quarter (Q1FY19) results today (July 27, 2018) evening. The stock was quoting close to its record high of Rs 1,138 touched on last Friday, July 20, in intra-day trade.

Oil to telecom major is expected to report a steady performance for Q1FY19. This would be on the back of higher petrochemical volumes, expected to partly offset a softening in the refining segment. In the new-age businesses of retailing and telecom (digital services), analysts expect earnings to slow down as compared to the March quarter (Q4FY18). CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT



In past three months, post Q4FY18 results, has outperformed the market by surging 16% as compared to 7% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Emkay Global Financial Services expect GRM to fall quarter on quarter (qoq) to US$10.2/bbl from US$11.0/bbl. Petchem margins overall is expected to remain stable. Upstream segment performance should improve due to higher oil and gas prices and depreciating rupee, partially offset by lower production.

“We expect standalone net income to remain stable, as gains from a weaker rupee and modestly higher petchem volumes/margins will likely be offset by lower refining margins at US$10.5/bbl (-US$0.5/bbl qoq),” Kotak Securities said in June 2018 quarter earnings preview.

On consolidated basis, we expect modest increase in profits driven by higher contribution from Jio; we estimate Jio's reported profits to increase to Rs 6 billion in Q1FY19 from Rs 5.1 billion in Q4FY18, it added.