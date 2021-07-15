Revenge spending spurs rally in consumer stocks: Check details here

The BSE consumer discretionary index has jumped 62% over the past year, as investors bet on lockdown-weary Indians binging on luxury watches, jewellery, cars, and renovation.

The runaway rally in the gauge — in which auto firms, paint makers, and Tata group’s jewellery arm hold more than one-third weight — has outpaced the 47% advance in the Sensex and 19% rise in the BSE FMCG index, in which firms selling household staples hold most weight.

The discretionary goods index did well partly on account of pent-up demand and rising preference for personal mobility, says Deepak Jasani of HDFC Securities.